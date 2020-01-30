It’s been more than 10 days since the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs punched their tickets to Super Bowl 54. Since those Jan. 19 conference championship games, it’s been 10 days of nonsense — nonsense events like the “opening ceremony” reminiscent of the opening of an Olympic game; nonsense questions from the media.
But now, we’re only three days from “The Big Game” and we can finally get down to the nitty gritty of what it takes for the 49ers to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy. As far as I’m concerned, the game will be decided by San Francisco’s offensive and defensive lines.
If the goal is to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field, the 49ers will need to duplicate as closely as possible the offense that carried them to the Super Bowl — namely, continue with its dominant running game. The best way to keep Mahomes on the sideline? Control the ball, the clock and the game. That will be job No. 1 for the offensive line.
The 49ers had the second-best running attack this season, rushing for an average of 144 yards per game and while a lot of that has to do with the emergence of running back Raheem Mostert, most of it has to do with a road-paving offensive line.
When Kansas City’s offense is on the field, it’s imperative the 49ers defense makes him as uncomfortable as possible. To me, that doesn’t mean Nick Bosa and Dee Ford pressuring off the edges. It means interior lineman DeForrest Buckner and Arik Armstead getting a serious push up the middle. All season long, I’ve heard talking heads say, “(So-and-so quarterback) doesn’t like pressure in his face.”
Duh. No quarterback likes pressure right up the middle. So, the goal is for Buckner and Armstead to blow up the pocket, which will cause Mahomes to spin left or right — hopefully into the arms of Bosa or Ford.
On top of everything else, Kansas City’s quick-strike offense could actually work against them; it could gas their defense sooner than they would like. Let’s say the 49ers go on a six- or seven-minute drive, score or not, doesn’t matter. Chiefs get the ball back and score on three plays.
Guess what? That KC defense that was just on the field for nearly half the quarter, is right back out there. The longer the Chiefs’ defense is on the field, the more likely the 49ers will be lifting Super Bowl trophy No. 6.
***
I’m always asked what I’m planning for the Super Bowl. Most often my answer is simple: nothing. I’m going to stock up on food and drink at my house and settle in to watch the game.
Simply put — I’m a lunatic when I watch 49ers games. The team had beaten me into submission over the last several years, during which time I would dutifully watch the game, more often than not, to see 49ers get drilled and then go about my day.
This season has been an expletive-laden, shouting-from-the-rooftops, do-or-die affair — like it was during the 49ers heyday of the 1980s and 1990s.
Plus, I really do want to just watch the game. The last Super Bowl party I attended was the Janet Jackson “wardrobe malfunction” game (I don’t even remembered who played if I don’t Google it) and I think my wife and I were the only ones to notice when Justin Timberlake exposed Jackson — everyone else at the party was doing Super Bowl party things, No. 1 of which is not paying attention.
But I want to see it all: the national anthem, the introduction, the actual game and yes, the commercials. I’m so into the Super Bowl I usually have a notepad in front of me and I jot down notes throughout the game. If I ever actually put all my musings from the Super Bowl into column form, I could probably fill the Daily Journal sports section with that alone.
If I was going to do anything, it would be to invite a few hard-core football friends over with whom to watch. Doesn’t matter who you root for as long as you’re willing to engage in some spirited football talk for the afternoon.
What I don’t need is to chit-chat with someone I very well may never see again or miss the big play because I’m waiting in line for the bathroom or at the snack table.
No — give me my chicken wings, my wife’s five-layer bean dip, a six pack and my 55-inch flatscreen with the home theater turned up to 11 and I’ll be just fine.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.