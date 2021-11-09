Head coach Mike Marcial was on the road, racing toward San Jose for his College of San Mateo men’s basketball team’s season opener last Thursday in the San Jose City College Tip-Off Classic.
Marcial couldn’t be there for the Bulldogs’ 84-75 win over San Joaquin Delta. His grandfather Manuel Pablo Marcial died Oct. 28 at age 92, and the funeral service was held last Thursday in Fresno.
The young CSM men’s basketball program has had two coaches with the team since it was restarted in the summer of 2018 — Marcial and assistant coach Mike Barton — so Marcial gave the reins to Barton for the season opener, with Marcial turning into the Bulldogs’ biggest fan.
“He’s our assistant that has been with us from the beginning and he did an incredible job, being as I was able to listen to the game on the radio coming back to the Bay Area,” Marcial said.
The season opener was quite the comeback thriller. The Bulldogs trailed 43-38 at the half but relied on the all-around play of sophomores Sam Manu and Bobby Arenas down the stretch.
Manu, an Aragon graduate who transferred to CSM from City College of San Francisco, went for 22 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Arenas, an all-Coast Conference guard as a freshman in 2019-20, totaled 17 points and six rebounds.
Freshman point guard Antonio Abeyta turned in the pivotal play down the stretch, according to Marcial. Playing in his first collegiate game, Abeyta turned in a modest night on the stat sheet with eight points and two assists. But it was a stellar defensive moment that turned the tide for the Bulldogs.
“He took a charge late in the second half that I think really swung the momentum our way,” Marcial said.
With Marcial back at the helm, CSM breezed through the next two games in the round-robin tournament to open the season with a 3-0 record. Friday, the Bulldogs trounced Lassen 95-63, and Saturday they walloped Merced 102-60.
“We’ve got a lot of good young men that are just working hard … and just guys playing together on the court,” Marcial said.
In CSM’s first season in 2019-20, the team’s start was the exact opposite as the Bulldogs dropped their first three games. The Bulldogs went on to a sturdy season in their first go-around, posting a 14-15 overall record while finishing in fifth place in the eight-team Coast Conference-North with an 8-6 mark.
After the California Community College Athletic Association season was shuttered in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulldogs return just three players this season. Along with Arenas, sophomore guard Desai Lopez (St. Francis-Mountain View) is back in the starting five. Sophomore forward Reynaldo Phillips (Hayward) also returns and averaged 15 minutes per game through CSM’s first two games of the SJCC Tip-Off Classic.
CSM also saw three players from its debut season transfer to four-year programs. Forward Bryant Jefferson (Palo Alto) transferred to the Division II program at Chadron State University in Nebraska; guard Jackie Luong (Washington-SF) transferred to Sonoma State; and guard Daniel Benjamin (Jefferson) transferred to the Division I program at Carolina University but is not on roster this season.
Skyline men off to fast start
The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start, opening last Tuesday with an 81-76 victory at College of Marin then hosting Diablo Valley Friday for an 85-75 win.
Point guard Colby Vazquez (Mills) paced Skyline it the opener with 19 points, while Julius Alcantara (Serra) added 16 points and Justin Milch (Terra Nova) had 14.
Friday, six Trojans scored in double digits, led by Ryan Wilson (Serra) with 16 points and Dimitri Koutsogeorgas (Serra) with 13.
