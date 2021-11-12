FRIDAY
Division I
No. 5 M-A (8-2) at No. 4 Salinas (8-0), 7 p.m.
The Bears wrapped up a third straight official PAL Bay championship with a 35-14 win over King’s Academy last week. … The Salinas Cowboys claimed the PCAL Gabilan Division title with a 21-0 win over Palma. … Winner plays No. 8 Aptos (8-1)/No. 1 St. Francis (9-0) winner. … Not counting Bay Division play, the Bears have played only one other team from the CCS this season — Bellarmine in the season opener. … M-A represents Salinas’ second opponent from the Bay Division this season. The Cowboys opened the season with a 42-22 win over Half Moon Bay.
Division II
No. 8 Burlingame (8-2) at No. 1 San Benito (8-1), 7 p.m.
The Panthers pounded San Mateo 37-7 last week. … The San Benito Hay Balers blasted Seaside, 50-14 to finish in second place in the PCAL Gabilan Division. … The winner plays the Half Moon Bay (5-4) /Menlo School (10-0) winner. … A two-game, Bay Division losing streak to end the season dropped Burlingame into the No. 8 seed. … San Benito won three in a row to end the season after dropping a 17-14 decision to division champion Salinas.
Division IV
No. 7 Lincoln-SJ (6-3) at No. 2 Hillsdale (8-2), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Lions lost to Leland last week, 24-8. … The Knights knocked off rival Aragon for the fourth straight time, 49-42. … Winner plays No. 6 Alisal (4-5)/No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (3-7) winner. … For the first time in memory, Lincoln abandoned its annual rivalry game against San Jose Academy and will participate in the CCS playoffs for the first time in more than 20 years. Lincoln and San Jose used to meet in the final game of the regular season in “The Big Bone Game.” … Last week’s loss snapped a four-game Lions winning streak. … Hillsdale ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
Division V
No. 8 Andrew Hill (7-3) at No. 1 Aragon (6-4), 7 p.m.
The Hill Falcons wrapped up the BVAL’s West Valley Division championship with a 53-0 win over Lick. … The Dons were dumped by Hillsdale, 49-42. … Winner plays No. 5 North Salinas (6-3)/San Mateo (8-1) winner. … Hill has won seven straight games. … In league play, the Falcons scored an average of 41 points per game. … Aragon was 2-2 in its last four. … The Dons were one of four teams in the Ocean Division to average 30 points or more per game this season.
SATURDAY
Division I
No. 7 Valley Christian (6-4) at No. 2 Serra (8-1), 1 p.m.
The Warriors slipped past Riordan last week, 28-22. … The Padres suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 44-21 decision to St. Francis. … Winner plays No. 6 Los Gatos (10-0)/No. 3 Bellarmine (7-3) winner. … Serra finished in second place in the WCAL. Valley tied for third with Bellarmine. … The Padres beat the Warriors 28-21 in Week 7.
Division II
No. 5 Half Moon Bay (5-4) at No. 4 Menlo School (10-0), 1 p.m.
The Cougars completed their surge into the second place in the PAL Bay Division standings following a 52-21 win over Terra Nova last week. … The Knights capped an undefeated regular season with an 18-15 win over Sacred Heart Prep. … The winner plays No. 8 Burlingame (8-2)/No. 1 San Benito (8-1) winner. … HMB has won its last four games, averaging just over 44 points scored per game. … Menlo was held under 20 points for the second time this season – both against Bay Division teams. The Knights snuck past Terra Nova 15-6 in Week 4.
Division IV
No. 6 Alisal (4-5) at No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (3-7), 1:30 p.m.
The Alisal Trojans outlasted Alvarez last week, 21-20. … The Gators dropped an 18-15 decision to rival Menlo School. … Winner plays No. 2 Hillsdale (8-2)/No. 7 Lincoln-SJ (6-3) winner. … These teams are two of the five to having losing records in the playoffs. … Alisal is one of six teams from the Pacific Coast Athletic League’ nine-team Gabilan Division to qualify for the playoffs. … The Trojans win last week snapped a three-game winning streak. … SHP heads into the postseason having lost three of its last four.
Division V
No. 5 North Salinas (6-3) at No. 4 San Mateo (8-1), 7 p.m.
The North Salinas Vikings beat Gilroy 24-10 last week. … The Bearcats were buried by Burlingame 37-7 in the “Little Big Game.” … Winner plays No. 8 Andrew Hill (6-3)/No. 1 Aragon (6-4) winner. .. . North Salinas won four of its last five regular-season games. … The Vikings finished third in the PCAL Mission Division standings. … San Mateo had its eight-game winning streak snapped last week. … The 7 points scored was a season low for the Bearcats. The 37 points allowed was a season high. … Prior to Burlingame, San Mateo had allowed a total of 41 points through their first eight games and posted four shutouts.
