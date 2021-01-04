Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 27, 2014 — Since freshman Alyssa Dela Cruz came off the bench in the Skyline women’s basketball opener, she has done nothing but produce.
With the Skyline men’s team off to an 8-0 start this season, the women have manufactured their own undefeated streak. Dela Cruz fronts a guard brigade that has helped the Lady Trojans to four straight wins to start the year. She currently paces the squad with a shooting average of 16.2 point per game.
Dela Cruz’s performance in the Nov. 11 season opener set the tone for the Trojans, who prevailed 63-52 at Merritt College. After trailing 27-23 at halftime, Skyline scored 40 points in the second half. Dela Cruz totaled a game-high 15 points, including two big steals down the stretch to put the game on ice by converting late points.
“You always want to get that first ‘W,’” Skyline head coach Chris Watters said. “It relaxes people to let them know they’re doing the right thing. It kind of takes away the pressure.”
The win was a historic one for Watters, as it marks the first time in his three years at the Skyline helm he has won on opening day. The current four-game winning streak is also a career best. All the wins have been by margins of 11 points or more. Watters said the point differential is misleading though.
“It’s not like they’ve been runaways, but we’ve shown the ability to finish the game, which we didn’t have last year,” Watters said.
Last year, Skyline finished with a 10-16 overall record. Only five players have returned from that team. Ten first-year Trojans have seen minutes this season, including nine freshmen; transfer sophomore Tianna Mitchell ranks second on the team with 14.8 points per game. Freshman guard Stephanie Allen ranks third with 10.2.
Dela Cruz and Allen have benefitted from the transition prowess of point guard Jazel Talauta. The sophomore has averaged nine points per game, but has been a consistent ball distributor with seven assists per game. That average stands to increase as Dela Cruz gets more comfortable from the perimeter.
“She takes good shots,” Watters said. “She hardly ever forces the ball and we actually try to get her to shoot the ball more.”
The selectiveness shows up in Dela Cruz’s conversion rate though. The freshman has hit 55.3 percent of her shots this season. Recruited out of San Francisco’s Burton High School, she was an all-Academic Athletic Association honorable mention last season. Watters said his evaluation of her game was greater than that of an honorable mention status.
“Not to take away from the girls who were first-team, but I think she’s more talented than that,” Watters said.
While the strength of the team is in the front court, according to Watters, he was also quick to point out Skyline has some depth in the post as well. Mitchell and sophomore Sahara Clay give the Trojans valuable experience on the boards. Both were starters for a majority of the 2013-14 season. The two have combined for an average 16 rebounds per game.
“They’re both long, they’re both athletic, and … they are able to alter a lot of shots on defense,” Watters said.
The Trojans have had to overcome one loss though, with freshman Kaylin O’Leary having sustained a foot injury during the initial month of practice. The Notre Dame Belmont graduate is on her way to a medical redshirt, though Watters said he is hoping she can return to practice before the year is out. As a 5-8 forward, she had been measuring up to be the one pure forward in the Skyline mix.
Skyline resumes play Dec. 3 at Gavilan College. It will be the second consecutive matchup between the two teams. The Trojans prevailed Tuesday 61-43 behind a season-high 18 points by Mitchell.
Coast Conference play opens Jan. 7 for the Trojans as they travel to rival College of San Mateo.
“Our league is always tough,” Watters said. “I think, from top to bottom, all the teams play extremely hard. … There are some good teams and every game is going to be a battle.”
