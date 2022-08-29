President Joe Biden recently signed a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law, called the Inflation Reduction Act, at the White House.
Notably, not a single Republican voted for the bill in either the House or the Senate, and not a single Democrat voted against it. The votes were a stark reflection of the political divide in the United States. The results are only the most direct and starkest reflection of the current congressional representation of both parties, if not the division of U.S. politics.
Such is the reality that neither the president nor the Democrats even bothered to seek to win over at least some congressional Republicans before the voting, as they normally do.
Biden tried to portray the act as a victory for the U.S. people, saying that “with this law, the American people won and the special interests lost,” but whether that is the case or not remains to be seen.
It has certainly been a winner to some extent for the Democrats. By passing the act, the administration seems to have checked its plummeting approval rating ... which may help it avoid the landslide defeat in the midterm elections that it seemed to be on course for.
But that might only be a flash-in-the-pan boost, if the Act proves to be a booster to inflation rather than a cooler of it, as some predict. Opponents of the act claim that it will only mean higher taxes, more inflated energy bills and more aggressive Internal Revenue Service audits. And the Congressional Budget Office said in an analysis that the act would do nothing to address the inflation in the United States.
The political polarization in the United States has obviously evolved into an institutional tumor of the U.S. system. Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans are willing to really put the interests of the U.S. people first. U.S. democracy has become nothing more than an unabashed scramble for special interests under the name of upholding people’s interests.
The elected representatives in the United States are not bringing people together, instead, they are fueling the deep divisions that serve special interests. But since at least a veneer of unity is required to stop U.S. society from breaking completely apart, external threats are fabricated and hyped up to rally Americans to the flag. This has already led to war in Europe and there is growing concern that the United States is willing to spark another in the Asia-Pacific.
For the good of itself, and for global peace and stability, the United States needs to get its own house in order.
