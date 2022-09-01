Your Other Voices selection (in the Aug. 29 edition of the Daily Journal) from the China Daily entitled “Inflation Reduction Act shows political divide is entrenched” is an insult to your readers. The China Daily (owned by the Chinese Communist Party) has no purpose commenting on the passage of this act other than to try to stir up political division in the United States, and it does not serve your readers to repost this bit of propaganda.
The piece completely misses the point that the passage of the act was a watershed moment in the battle against climate change and the largest single piece of climate legislation ever passed by Congress. It allocates $370 billion toward subsidizing renewable energy, providing tax credits for electric vehicles, promoting building energy efficiency, and many other measures to address climate change.
Several independent analyses indicate that it will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the United States by around 40% (relative to 2005) by 2030, well on the way to meeting our Paris climate accord commitment of 50% reduction.
The China Daily piece did manage to get one thing right. Not a single Republican in either house of Congress voted for the act. Rather than reflect the political division in the country, this shameful lack of support by congressional Republicans merely indicates that their party is still in denial about the threat of climate change. They ignore the fact that a substantial majority of Americans want their government to take action to address climate change.
