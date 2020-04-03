Editor,
With the recent passing of the COVID-19 stimulus bill in Congress, it begs the question ... to those who oppose socialism in any form whatsoever, will those same individuals who may qualify for the government check, return it?
Al Comolli
Millbrae
Al- I will always oppose socialism. In regards to the check and returning it, I won't be getting a check in the first place as I am one of those who pay an enormous amount in taxes and don't qualify due to my income. Nice try, but you didn't think your argument through all the way now did you?
