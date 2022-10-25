Editor,
I’ve written email comments to the Belmont City Council, including the future of the Belmont open-space trails, and only one member ever responds. Warren Lieberman. That’s why I will vote for Lieberman for Belmont mayor — he’s the only candidate who expresses interest in residents, while his opponent Julia Mates is endorsed by outside special interest groups and party politicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.