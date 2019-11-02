Editor,
As an educator of over 12 years in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, I care a lot about the outcome of this election. I 100% agree with the Daily Journal’s endorsement of Annie Tsai.
I was thrilled to see that the San Mateo Elementary Teacher’s Association and California School Educators Association both chose to endorse Annie. These are the two associations that represent the nearly 600 teachers and 600 staff that make our schools run. Support from the people who work directly with our kids every day is a testament to how well she understands our school district, our community and the challenges we face together. I’m voting for Annie and I invite you to join me in voting for her too.
Julie Lee
San Mateo
