For those individuals who own or are planning on owning an AR-15 or an assault rifle and feel it their constitutional right to have one I ask the following (First let me make it perfectly clear these are the rifles of choice in the majority on these mass shooting; they were made primarily for the military use).
It seems that all we hear from you is that it’s your right to have these guns and you need them to protect yourselves. You also say you fear the government will take away all your guns if you allow them to limit the guns you have now. Nothing is further from the truth. I believe that most citizens have guns for protection and hunting, myself being one of those people. I do not have, or need, assault rifles with high volume magazines to hunt or protect myself or my family.
If you are one of the people who feel it is your right to own one of these guns help us come up with a solution to all these mass shootings. Until now, all we hear from you is why you are allowed an assault rifle. Your NRA that represents you went from a recreational hunting organization to a political organization that fights for your right to own any gun you want. Why did they change directions? What we ask is that you take time and think about all the adults and children that have lost their lives, then, instead of fighting for your rights, help come up with a solution to these shootings. Pretend these children are yours. There is an answer; we just need to stop fighting and come together to end this terrible curse that has fallen on the United States.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
