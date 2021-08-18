Editor,
The U.N. surprisingly reduced one of its warming scenarios by .5 degrees Celsius when the opposite had been predicted. While saying the sea levels had increased over 50 years it didn’t mention that they were increasing almost as fast 90 years ago. Unexplained was how a natural warming of Earth ended the Little Ice Age in 1860, not man’s emissions.
Man is a contributing cause to warming but not “the” cause. It is well documented that warming periods on Earth coincide with the sun’s cycles. The last major ice age 10,000 years ago deposited a 2 mile thick ice sheet on North America. And the Little Ice Age reduced carbon dioxide levels to such low levels that food crops had difficulty growing. It caused the starvation of millions. The co-founder of Green Peace, Patrick Moore, says we’re lucky that carbon dioxide has risen to safer levels as reflected in photos from space showing a much greener earth than in the 1960s. It is a scientific fact that temperatures on Earth and carbon dioxide are the lowest in 460 million years.
I’m for government investing in research, but not picking winners in green technology. I’m amazed that the hydrogen/solar cycle, which is by far the least expensive generating and storing technology, has hardly been mentioned in our news media. It’s almost as if Dems prefer the issue to a very feasible inexpensive solution.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.