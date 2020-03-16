Editor,
In late February, the president commented on the ongoing coronavirus: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple days is going to be down close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
This week, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that approximately 790 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the U.S. Oops.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.