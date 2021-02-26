Editor,
I grew up on the east side of Daly City and graduated from Serramonte High School in 1975. Most of my neighbors and classmates were not white. I now live in Belmont where most of my friends and neighbors are white or Asian.
Justin Alley’s Wednesday, Feb. 24, guest perspective on “racial segregation” in housing mentions Black people, Hispanic people and indigenous people, but there is no mention of Asian people. He mentions several Peninsula cities, but not places like Daly City because then his argument makes less sense. How can you justify ignoring such a prominent minority group? Don’t Asian people qualify as “residents of color?”
According to census data, Daly City is in fact primarily Asian (58.1%), then Hispanic (22.9%), whites (21.3%) and Blacks (3.4%). People who identify as mixed race are at (4.7%).
In Belmont, whites are 66.2 % followed by Asians at 27.5 %, then Hispanics at 12.1% and only 1.1% Blacks. People who identify as mixed race are at 5.5%.
Sorry for all the data, but these are facts. The truth is, working class guys like me managed to buy homes because we got into the market before the influx of big tech drove up prices. America discriminates against people without money.
I support any reasonable effort to make the Peninsula affordable again. Hey, maybe my kids will be able to move back!
Cory Roay
Belmont
Cory- Asians rip a huge hole in that all minorities are oppressed from the choir coming on the left. Yes, they are people of color and yes, many are immigrants, however, they have not shown that either fact has slowed them down and have actually prospered here under the American system. They realize that America is the home of opportunity, not of free handouts. They are very hard working and are centered around the family. Many of them have suffered under their own countries rule, and now in America, can't believe how great this country is and feel very fortunate to be here. Cory, Asians are not invisible though, I married one.
