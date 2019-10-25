Editor,
Do you notice how the rising sun at this time of year shines into the eyes of drivers on our way to work? After the fall equinox, Sept. 21, when daytime and night are equally long, days get shorter. The sun rises later and sets earlier. You drive eastward and bright sunlight startles the eyes. This is dangerous for our children walking to school at the same time.
The problem is about time, more specifically Daylight Saving Time. We set clocks ahead in the spring to give us more usable daytime when the sun rises early and sets late. But we don’t revert back to standard time until long after days have become short. We should set our clocks back soon after the equinox (“fall back”) thereby adjusting the time for sunrise an hour earlier. This will save lives as commuters can better see our children on their way to school.
Bruce Joffe
Piedmon
