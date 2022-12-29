Editor,
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number one cause of death among children in our nation is by gun violence. This is the first time in decades that car accidents were not the top of the list. More than 3,400 children lost their lives in 2021 by the use of a firearm, 30% of which were by suicide. As we celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on those families whose lives were forever shattered by the loss of a loved one through gun violence and pray that we find a way to reduce this awful scourge that is so ubiquitous in our nation.
