Editor,
Democrat politicians want to spend your money on $6 trillion in entitlement spending on top of the $2 trillion already passed to buy your votes. Their spending plows new grounds by offering a socialist entitlement for a universal government income without means testing.
President Biden says $5 trillion in spending won’t cost anything because it’ll be paid by taxes on the wealthy. But even taxing the rich 100% wouldn’t begin to pay for it and companies will pass increased taxes along to consumers by raising prices and overall inflation. Higher corporate taxes would make companies less competitive in foreign markets which will reduce American employment and wages. Middle class taxes will eventually have to be raised to pay for it and/or it has to be borrowed which will lead to inflation. Government entitlement spending always and every where reduces real economic growth and incomes by misallocating money from inefficient government hands to efficient private sector hands.
Democrats think they can change us into a European welfare state where the government mostly determines how your money is spent. They are wrong. America is a nation of mostly long striving immigrants that will never accept 65% Euro-style taxation to pay for the Democrats’ power grab. Most people realize the Democrats are playing a shill game that lets us party now and pay later. Borrowed money has to be paid back in cash or inflation or both — there is no free lunch.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
