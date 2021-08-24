Editor,
Regarding Mark Simon’s Aug. 19 column on the sheriff’s race, why would Bolanos say he is not a politician? He has been raising money for five years — that is the mark of a politician. And before that, in 2007 he was found in a raid on a brothel with underage girls who had been trafficked. He got away with it just because he was well connected with the DA and law enforcement, not because he hadn’t broken the law.
Google “Operation Dollhouse” if this is news to you, and ponder whether this is the character you want in your top law enforcement official. Hint to Mark Simon: It is not a conspiracy theory. I admit it Mark, I am an outsider to the political establishment and Bolanos is an insider. But I am a mom and a grandma and I don’t think Bolanos would get away with this in 2021.
So, it was with delight that I heard that Capt. Christina Corpus is running focusing on transparency, community engagement and integrity. What you call a leisurely campaign may reflect that she has a real job, she is not a backroom deal-making politician. She is just trying to make change and make our community safer. She has risen through the ranks as an outstanding and professional law enforcement officer. She is not a politician but an actual officer of the peace. We need a new sheriff in town — we need someone who will listen and be accountable.
Nancy Goodban
Redwood City
