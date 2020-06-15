Editor,
On May 25, African American George Floyd died a painful, slow death as white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The incident shook America.
Racism is an issue as old as America itself, and people of color face this unfortunate reality day in and day out.
But George Floyd was a tipping point; the American people were fed up. Instagram flooded with posts while the streets flooded with protesters. Almost all Americans agreed the policing system needs change.
Last Wednesday, I attended a peaceful protest at East Palo Alto, the former murder capital of America. Today, East Palo Alto has reduced its crime rate significantly, and is one of the feeder communities to my high school, Menlo-Atherton. It was a truly moving to see everyone, not just East Palo Alto, but the whole Bay, come together. As our country grows more and more divided, these moments of harmony become rarer and rarer. Under the blazing sun, thousands of people — black, white, Asian, Hispanic, and more — marched to the rhythm of injustice. Passing cars honked while skateboarders and bikers played “Where is the Love?” by the Black Eyed Peas. The police cleared a path for us, and locals set up stands offering free ice waters and snacks. It was truly amazing.
Despite this display of hopeful unison, our fight for justice is far from over. Today, I urge readers to step up by educating themselves, spreading awareness and actively supporting the BLM cause.
Emily Deng
Atherton
