Editor,
I fully support Rudy Espinoza Murray’s guest perspective “The one choice you can’t afford to make” regarding ways we can better protect against gun violence.
Of all gun deaths that occur annually in the world’s high-income countries, the United States accounts for 82%. Our rate of gun homicide is 25 times higher. One small but important measure a city can take is to pass a safe storage of firearms ordinance which simply states that all firearms in a residence be securely stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock.
One in 4 homes in California have a firearm and studies show 60% are unsecured. Keeping guns securely stored does not hinder self-protection — a gun can be accessed within seconds — but it does prevent unintentional deaths of children and teen suicides, by as much as 85%.
One small child dies almost every day in this country after finding an unsecured firearm. Two older children, particularly teens, die every day in this country by suicide using an unsecured firearm. Eighty percent of school shootings are done by students using an unsecured firearm. The second leading cause of death for U.S. children is now due to firearms (recently replacing cancer). Among the world’s high-income countries, 91% of children under 15 who die from firearms occur in the United States.
This is simply unacceptable. I implore the towns in San Mateo County that have not yet adopted this ordinance to please do so and thank those towns that have already taken this measure.
Kelly Traver
Portola Valley
