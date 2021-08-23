Editor,
All Californians will benefit if the House passes the bi-partisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate.
It gives Congress a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote drought resiliency, adjust to climate change, protect the environment, mitigate wildfires, maintain a safe, healthy, local food supply and ensure communities have the water they need for their homes and businesses.
This balanced package expands our capacity to capture and store water in wet years for use in dry ones; repairs the existing water infrastructure that delivers the water we have; provides rural and disadvantaged communities with access to clean water; and allows us to “Build Back Better” by investing in green infrastructure, recycling and desalination.
Making our water supply more reliable will protect our environment, our citizens, and the farms providing more than half of our fruit, nuts and vegetables.
We urge Representative Jackie Speier and the entire California delegation to support this critical legislation.
Mike Wade
Sacramento
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.