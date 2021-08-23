Editor,

All Californians will benefit if the House passes the bi-partisan infrastructure bill approved by the Senate.

It gives Congress a once-in-a-generation opportunity to promote drought resiliency, adjust to climate change, protect the environment, mitigate wildfires, maintain a safe, healthy, local food supply and ensure communities have the water they need for their homes and businesses.

This balanced package expands our capacity to capture and store water in wet years for use in dry ones; repairs the existing water infrastructure that delivers the water we have; provides rural and disadvantaged communities with access to clean water; and allows us to “Build Back Better” by investing in green infrastructure, recycling and desalination.

Making our water supply more reliable will protect our environment, our citizens, and the farms providing more than half of our fruit, nuts and vegetables.

We urge Representative Jackie Speier and the entire California delegation to support this critical legislation.

Mike Wade

Sacramento

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription