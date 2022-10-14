Editor,
I met Charles Stone probably 20 or so years ago. I didn't get to know him well then; he was working hard to become a lawyer. My exact timeline might be a bit off and I don't want to think too deeply about how long ago this was. We fell out of touch for 10 years, and when we met again he was still working hard, this time for the people of San Mateo County and for Belmont. I got to know him much better this time around even though he is still so dang busy. I could have sworn this was his full time job! City Council, school boards, library boards, congestion management, transpor... I could go on and on but would soon run out of word count. Charles Stone will continue to work harder for you than anyone. And you should vote Charles Stone for County supervisor.
