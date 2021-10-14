Editor,
In his guest perspective, Mark Olbert wrote, “Boundaries are not the only tool available to support and encourage diverse leadership.” However, since we have a once in a decade opportunity to help increase the diversity of elected officials in this county by redrawing district lines, let’s take advantage of it.
Chris Sturken
Redwood City
