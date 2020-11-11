Editor,
First of all, you can’t “unhappen” history. If you don’t want to look at a statue, drive or walk on another street. This preserves your constitutional right not to look at the statue, as well as preserving your fellow citizens’ constitutional right to look at it.
Now, wasn’t that simple?
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
