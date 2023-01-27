I want to thank the San Mateo City Council for rejecting proposals to increase the posted speed limits on streets in San Mateo (“Speed limits won’t go up in San Mateo” in the Jan. 23 edition of the Daily Journal). I have to chuckle at the logic that increasing posted speed limits improves traffic enforcement.
The posted speed limit on 20th Avenue between El Camino Real and Alameda de las Pulgas is 25 mph. Twentieth Avenue passes next to San Mateo City Hall. Anyone who lives in the area knows that cars regularly speed by at 35-40 mph. There is very little traffic enforcement in the area, so drivers feel free to exceed the speed limit.
One problem is the idiocy of state law that requires the posted speed limit to be at the nearest 5 mph of the speed that drivers regularly travel. With this logic, the posted speed limit on 20th Avenue should be 40 mph.
Each morning when I cross 20th Avenue with my walker to pick up the Daily Journal from the rack, it is difficult to get across due to the speeding traffic.
I don’t have any answers to the problem other than increased traffic enforcement and speed bumps.
In our hectic times, scofflawing seems to be the norm.
