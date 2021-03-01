Editor,
In regard to your reporting, “City may upzone single-family neighborhoods” in the Feb. 26 edition, as South City’s City Council has voted 3-2 to explore ending single-family zoning, being a life-long South City resident, I am amazed to observe how the momentum has increased in efforts to “solve” our “housing crisis.” This seemingly unchecked momentum to reach a “goal” of affordable housing is moving along so quickly, that a “damn the torpedoes” mindset has, most evidently, blinded our local leaders to fully examine ALL of the consequences which will be left in its “wake.”
It is certainly plain for all of us to see, that housing is a critical need. But … in struggling to resolve that issue, does the answer only become a “mathematical equation/puzzle” to see how many people we can squeeze into a finite space? “Quick or hasty” “math” answers to the question totally ignore any “quality of life” issues (I won’t even mention how the street sweeper cannot sweep along a curb due to all the parked cars).
Allowing our residential neighborhoods to become “crammed,” simply changes (forever) the quality and experience of our lives. If cramming into a subway car is anyone’s idea of fun … certainly NOT mine. This “tunnel-sighted momentum” has to be reined in and more “fully-considered thoughtfulness” must be brought into the picture.
If the council chooses not to do so, then I can only ask: Who was the fool that ever thought “zoning” (in any way) was such a good idea and why?
John Petrovitz
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.