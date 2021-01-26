Editor,
Regarding the yoga studio sued for COVID violations, I began to sense the symbolic life of Americans: Those who follow common sense, and those who feel self-entitled (“Yoga studio sued for COVID violations” in the Jan. 22 edition of the Daily Journal). Americans are sick, but instead of resting and recovering, they are denying the fact that they are ill. Not only that, Americans choose to live life as normal when a certain down time is needed. Although not all Americans are truly self-entitled, there are more than enough to tip the scale. Just look at the gold medals we have gotten since 2020: first place in number of COVID cases and first place in number of deaths in the world.
There is nothing to blame but blame itself. Small businesses need clients to have the financial cycle. We should not solely blame the owners, but also the patrons who completed the picture here. Why should these self-entitled patrons have the rights not to be sued as well?
Besides, I though those practicing yoga advocates harmony, tranquility and rhythm. Yet I don’t know how self-entitlement got into yoga. Perhaps the stretching and the big breaths inhaled such element within, virus or not. There is now a thing more dangerous than the virus itself — entitlement. Survival of the fittest passes on the genes with better common sense.
Stanley Peng
El Granada
I especially loved it when the yoga studio owner went after Supervisor Canepa. Now all of a sudden Gavin opens the entire state and the author of this letter has the audacity to blame patrons for doing yoga. Face it, the shut-down made no sense and even the governor of California knows that. Sorry Stanley, your letter was ill-timed.
