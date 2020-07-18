Editor,
I would like to follow up to Quentin Kopp’s letter titled “Guarding against voter fraud,” and remind people about the wide computer hacking of our American voting system back in 2016 by foreign agents (aka Russia, etc.), where at least 21 of our 50 states’ voting systems were hacked which lead to Trump’s election victory. America can’t let that happen again. Mail-in ballot voting is one of the most secure and safe voting methods to prevent computer hacking of our voting systems and prevent voter fraud, at the same time. But, proper and secure methods of transmitting the vote counts must be used, like the use of landline phones to transmit such information. This year, every step should be used to protect the integrity and accuracy of the American voting system in our country from outside interference and hacking. Since Trump won’t do it, it is up to us, We the People, in each and every state and territory to do it.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
