Apropos the Daily Journal letter writer espousing universal voting by mail, such mass and understandable restructuring of electoral custom and practice must guard against voting fraud (”Voting equality for all” in the July 1 edition).
That was the subject of findings by a national commission co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter in the 1990s. Any such legislative embrace of mail voting must include a bar against so-called “harvesting” of ballots, meaning authority of anyone so inclined or ordered by a political party to collect absentee mail votes from infirm, elderly, sick or lazy voters for delivery to the department of elections. Let’s not kid ourselves — that’s human nature at work, whether it be of “Bone Spur” Trump, Biden or any state or local candidate.
Quentin Kopp
San Francisco
The letter writer is a former state senator and San Mateo County judge.
