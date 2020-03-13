Editor,
Congressmen Matt Gaetz and Mark Meadows and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz have all imposed a self-quarantine, checking to see if they have acquired any of the symptoms relating to the coronavirus. So far, they all appear to be in fine health. All of them have recently been in contact with President Trump. Does that mean the president intends, at some point, to quarantine himself? By the way, what about Trump rallies? Does the president’s re-election committee cancel large rallies, thereby not exposing the president from the possibility of catching the virus from someone in the crowd? Probably not. Donald Trump lives to “suck up” the love from his loyal fanatics.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
