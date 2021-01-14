Editor,
In response to Matt Grocott’s “My experience Jan. 6” column about being a Trump supporter: How can any sane or compassionate human being possibly support Donald Trump? Or even worse, STILL support him after Trump’s (and his supporters) actions of the past week?
If Matt Grocott is still declaring himself to be a supporter of Donald Trump, he has NO place (nor should he ever have had) in the elected leadership of our city of San Carlos.
Grocott, over his years on San Carlos’ City Council, always struck me as being somewhat of a pompous ass with a fairly closed mind, but this is confirmation that he does not in any way represent our city or its citizens.
Scott Highton
San Carlos
