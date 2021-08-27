Editor,

With reference to Mike Brown’s letter (“Recall Gavin Newsom”), Mr. Brown brings up a few of Gov. Newsom’s extremely poor personal decisions while he mandated restrictions on the California residents. However, this does not compare to the poor judgments made by presidents George W. Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden, and members of Congress concerning the illegal war of aggression and occupation of Afghanistan.

So, Newsom goes out to an expensive dinner and puts his kids in private school, and you want to recall him for this? But when every member of Congress, but Barbara Lee, voted for this illegal war and occupation of Afghanistan which cost the American taxpayer $300 million a day every day for 20 years, not counting the thousands of dead and wounded Americans, and the tens of thousands of innocent Afghans, where is the outrage? Where is the recall of every one of these liars and war criminals who should be sitting in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity, not in Congress, the White House or in their multimillion-dollar estates and retreats?

When the DNC and RNC roll out the clown car with the next bunch of clowns running for office and you fall for it again by voting for the one party corporate millionaire dictatorship, it makes me believe H.L. Mencken was right, “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.”

Frank Scafani

San Bruno

