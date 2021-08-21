Editor,

Gov. Newsom is a rich hypocrite that must be recalled. On Nov. 6, 2020 – before Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were rolled out – and while Newsom mandated masks and social distancing of the public, Newsom was photographed at the French Laundry Restaurant not wearing a mask, indoors, rubbing elbows with rich medical field lobbyists.

Newsom’s meal cost $450 each, for him and his wife. Newsom allowed $39 billion (not million) in fraudulent unemployment benefits to be stolen by criminals during COVID, and Newsom locked your children out of K-12 public schools for over 15 months (because he feared public school teacher’s unions) — meanwhile Newsom’s four children attended $63,000 per year per child private schools with in-person classes starting August 2020.

Newsom’s so rich his childhood friend was Gordon Getty, son of oil magnate J. Paul Getty.  Newsom is a rich, elitist, snob who intentionally hurt your children while his children thrived. Recall Newsom.

Mike Brown

Burlingame

