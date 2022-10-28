Thanks to Mark Simon for directing a glaring beam of sunshine on the “younger, more aggressive and more progressive candidates” currently running for local offices. These Democratic candidates cite their lived experiences (“Power goes to those who seize it,” Oct. 20 edition), but we also have experience with the campaign tactics they are deploying. We’ve seen them unleashed by Trump Republicans. How else can we consider campaigns that rely on untruths and misinformation?
Social media posts showing photos of candidates with powerful people who have not endorsed them despite accompanying text with the word “endorse.”
Campaign literature misrepresenting their past actions/records in their current elected roles.
The artificial division of the community through diversionary tactics, like transforming national issues that fall out of a position’s purview into a core issue.
Community members being silenced on social media accounts and publicly shamed.
Campaigns accepting donations from people over whom the candidate has direct supervision.
Why should these tactics alarm voters? Recall how Trump Republicans seized and wielded power and what they have done with it, particularly on Jan. 6. Would you trust your midterm vote to them? I wouldn’t. So why would I give my vote to a Democrat who uses the same dodgy methods to accrue power?
Simon writes that “Power goes to those who seize it.” Don’t let this happen. We the people elect who represents us, who gets to share leadership in our names. Make sure your vote sends that message.
