The conventional wisdom in San Mateo County is that our politics are pleasant and that, in the end, everyone works together. The conventional wisdom often is neither, and if this notion of gentility ever was true, its time may have passed.
Unity and good will are easy to maintain when the political status quo is unchallenged, as has been the case for anywhere from 12 years to three decades, depending on how you count.
This can mask genuine differences and, most assuredly, forestall any dramatic political and power shifts that could come about by the changing demographics of the county.
Open up even one seat — or, in the case of this election year, four of the county’s most prominent offices — and the façade of gentility is stripped away. Then add in dozens and dozens of seats opened up by district elections, and layer on top of it a restless, pent-up ambition among those who have chafed under a status quo they feel has left them under-represented, or, worse, ignored.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this year of unprecedented ambitions is the emergence of a new generation of younger, more aggressive and more progressive candidates.
They are challenging the way in which someone gets elected. If they win, it will usher in a new era of campaigning on the Peninsula.
There are those candidates who have all of what it used to take to win — high-profile endorsements and extensive experience in office and on regional boards and commissions. In essence, credentials that traditionally have been important to voters.
And there are those candidates who assert that their lived experience is most relevant — to understanding how the system works, how society has to change to embrace everyone. That when it comes to housing, for example, it is one thing to be for more low-income housing when you own a home worth more than $2 million. It is another to be someone who was one paycheck away from being tossed out on the street. It is one thing to discuss police funding or oversight. It is another to have been questioned by police because you were standing in front of your home at night, something all your peers experience.
It has been said of some of these younger candidates that they have “jumped the line.” This hands me a laugh.
There is no line. There are no turns.
There is winning and there is losing.
Power goes to those who seize it.
We will see whether we are about to usher in a new political era in this year of unprecedented ambitions — and unprecedented opportunities.
MONEY MONEY: Money is still, pardon the pun, the currency of elections, and it continues to roll in for the four candidates for the Board of Supervisors — San Mateo-Foster City schools Trustee Noelia Corzo and Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone in District 2; San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller.
In District 2, Stone is the beneficiary of an independent expenditure of $42,500 in online ads by the National Association of Realtors; the California Apartment Association also is spending $`16,100 in online ads for Stone. He also has received $1,000 donations from the political action committee representing the county’s deputy sheriffs; from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents a significant chunk of county employees; and from the Bohannon organization, which owns the Hillsdale Shopping Center where there are ambitious plans for development. Levelfield, an independent expenditure group dedicated to combating the influence of big money in politics, filed to spend $2,000 on digital ads for Corzo. She also has gotten late $1,000 contributions from her board colleague, Shara Watkins, and from Foster City Councilmember Sam Hindi.
In District 3, the National Association of Realtors launched an independent expenditure of $56,600 for online ads for Mueller; the Committee for Jobs and the Economy, funded by the energy industry and building trades unions, also is spending $95,000 on digital ads for Mueller. He also received $1,000 from AFSCME.
Parmer-Lohan received $1,000 from San Mateo County Women for Laura Parmer-Lohan, a committee led by Heather Hopkins of Atherton, a preschool owner long engaged in a number of educational equity programs.
Meanwhile, Matthew Kassel reports on the online publication Jewish Insider that United Democracy Project, a “super PAC launched earlier this year by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC” is making an $80,000 ad buy for Assemblymember Kevin Mullin’s campaign for the 15th Congressional District seat.” UDP spent “millions” in Democratic primary races around the country, but this relatively modest amount is its first spending in the general election.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
