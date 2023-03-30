Editor,
Editor,
Your article on gun shops near schools, churches and other large gatherings (March 25 edition of the Daily Journal) misses the point of gun control. The threat does not come from where guns are purchased, but from who is purchasing what.
The overwhelming majority of mass shootings are committed by young men. Science has long known that the part of the male brain responsible for judgment and impulse control is not fully developed before age 25.
Though I have never pointed a gun at another person, my four biggest mistakes in life were made when I was 15, 18 and 23.
For a practical reduction in firearm abuse, I propose that possession and ownership by persons under 25 be limited to guns with no more than a six-round capacity.
This would still allow young men to possess most revolvers for self-protection, and a wide variety of rifles and shotguns for hunting, while denying them the weapons intended to kill as many innocents as possible.
I also favor a half day of firearms training for any gun owner. As my father taught me before I was ever allowed to touch a gun: Rule One is never to pick up a firearm without checking to see if it’s loaded. Rule Two is never to point a gun at anything you aren’t prepared to shoot. Rule Three is to assume that anyone pointing a gun at you is willing to kill you, and to act accordingly.
Mark Behrend
Redwood City
