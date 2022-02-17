Editor,
PG&E is hearing from customers that energy bills are higher than normal. We understand increases are challenging. We’re taking action and helping customers.
Natural gas prices have risen significantly, about 90% higher than last winter in PG&E’s service area and nationwide. PG&E passes through the cost of energy purchases directly to customers and does not mark-up that cost. What we pay for our customers’ energy supply, both natural gas and electricity, we pass through directly to our customers.
PG&E reduces gas price volatility impacts by buying and storing gas when prices are lower for use when prices are higher.
More than 70% of winter energy costs are from heating systems, water heaters and washers and dryers.
• Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, health permitting. Save 2% for each degree lowered.
• Clean or replace air filters monthly.
• Set the water heater to 120 degrees or lower; install low-flow fixtures; wash clothes in cold water.
As the weather and temperatures warm up, usually during March and April, energy usage and bills should decrease. For more tips visit www.pge.com/winter.
Aaron Johnson
Regional vice president, PG&E Bay Area Region
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.