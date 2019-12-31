Editor,
Nancy Pelosi is trying to close Pandora’s box. She rightly fears the Senate will show Trump had both the constitutional and international treaty authority to ask the Ukrainian president to help the Department of Justice investigate the Bidens’ $3.4 million payoff and the 2016 election. She can’t risk having the Bidens subpoenaed or allowing testimony on the genesis of the Steele dossier and its use by the CIA and FBI to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Pelosi’s biggest worry is Barr’s and Durham’s investigations. She knows that the Dems left a lot of fingerprints thinking Hillary would wipe them clean. The astonishing admission by the mostly Obama and Clinton appointed FISA judges, that the court was misled by the FBI’s false pleadings, is just the first salvo. Simply put, Trump’s impeachment is a power play to overturn an election and deny voters a choice in 2020.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
