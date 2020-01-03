Editor,
I’m responding to Ed Kahl’s letter “Pelosi is trying to close Pandora’s box” (Daily Journal, Dec. 31 edition). Ed states, “Trump’s impeachment is a power play to overturn an election and deny voters a choice in 2020.” Not true. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Dec. 12, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said: “I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There is no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.” Clearly, McConnell intends to have a fast “kangaroo court” trial in the Senate and with a Republican majority absolve the president of any misdeeds. Donald Trump would then boast on Twitter “You see. I’ve been vindicated.”
Nancy Pelosi is trying to even the playing field by having witnesses testify and making sure that a fair and unbiased impeachment hearing is held. Reading the rest of the article, Mr. Kahl seems to believe that the Bidens, Hillary Clinton, the FBI and the CIA were all in “cahoots” with one another to spy on the Trump 2016 campaign, pure tin foil conspiracy theory. Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr seems to have forgotten that as attorney general he is supposed to be working for the American people and not as a rogue lawyer for the president of the United States.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
