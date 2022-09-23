“Two running for Belmont mayor” (9/19) states “Belmont’s Open Space Master Plan [PROS plan] is on hold over disagreements between bicyclists and walkers over bike and trail use at Waterdog Park.” That’s incorrect — the PROS plan is on hold because a lawyer hired by failed 2018 City Council candidate Deniz Bolbol has threatened the city with a CEQA lawsuit over the plan.
There has never been a documented hiker versus biker collision in more than 30 years of shared trail use. PROS survey results showed the public overwhelmingly wants shared trail use to continue. Expert biologists and land managers hired by the city for the PROS plan concluded that shared trail use can safely and sustainably continue. “Disagreements between bicyclists and walkers” is an artificial controversy manufactured by a small group of Mr. Lieberman’s supporters (who live next to the open space) in an effort to keep as many people out the open space as possible. They know full well cyclists use the narrow trails most, so that’s why they seek to ban bikes from those specific trails.
