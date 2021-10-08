Editor,
I totally enjoyed your newest guest perspective by Craig Wiesner in the Oct. 4 edition of the Daily Journal.
It reminded me that we as a nation had gone though a seditious event about 90 years ago in 1933 at the beginning of the Roosevelt administration. Unlike the 147 Republican Congress members who chose to pander to our treacherous outgoing president with his preposterous claims of “fraud,” a cabal of highly regarded industrialists with names like Dupont and Morgan appeared to have prevailed upon a serving Marine Major General Smedley Butler to head up a march on Washington by thousands of veterans and others right up to the White House and proceed to "help the president govern." Fortunately for our republic, General Butler ratted them all out and demanded a congressional investigation of the coup attempt. Never heard of this? Shame shame, mount up your favorite Google and check it out. The Dickstein Commission ensued but stopped short (mysteriously) of indicting the top names. Maybe bring your feather duster and clean off some of the old volumes about the general sitting in our library and enlighten yourself.
Fast-forward to today. The same Republican party appears to once again be throwing out the democratic norms that have endured in our nation and warp the political fabric to try to produce their desired result. There are responsible Republicans such as the Lincoln Project and many individuals who see the older versions of their party as not being in keeping with the seditious wing that presently holds sway. They bravely call out the morally deficient among them. Let’s hope the legal system and honest citizens come out on top and we don’t revisit the dark and for too many, the unknown past in our own history.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.