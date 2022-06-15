Editor,
Leave it to letter writer Mark Olbert (Monday, June 13) to use the Boudin recall as a platform from which to launch his partisan views. The reason Boudin was recalled is straightforward: The voters in San Francisco, a Democratic stronghold, were simply fed up with Boudin’s lenient policies toward punishing criminals and no longer felt safe.
Hopefully, the voters in this county pay heed and will not elect anyone who is intent on replicating the experiment San Francisco attempted.
Ann Ponty
San Carlos
