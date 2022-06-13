Editor,

I find the shouting and handwringing about the Boudin recall heralding the “death of progressivism” interesting. The “conclusion” being reached by many appears more the result of wishing to confirm their pre-existing bias (e.g., about how to address crime) or capture more eyeballs than anything else.

Boudin only narrowly won election in the first place. That always creates the opportunity for a recall. Perhaps a progressive electorate decided what Boudin was trying to do was a bridge too far and executed a course correction. Whether you agree with it or not, the fact that progressives might have done so is a sign of strength, not weakness.

It’s rare for any Republican elected official to propose a course correction on anything. Except in private. And they’re generally quickly reversed (think Jan. 6, or what happens every time school children get slaughtered by madmen). In those rare exceptions where some Republican leader does propose one (think Liz Cheney), he or she instantly gets eaten alive by the Republican establishment.

Conservatism is fundamentally about making tomorrow look like yesterday. That doesn’t take much imagination (or even much intellectual effort). Trying to make things better is and always will be harder, because deciding what to pursue and how to pursue it are much more difficult than preserving the past.

Mark Olbert

San Carlos

The letter writer is the former mayor of San Carlos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription