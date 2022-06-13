Editor,
I find the shouting and handwringing about the Boudin recall heralding the “death of progressivism” interesting. The “conclusion” being reached by many appears more the result of wishing to confirm their pre-existing bias (e.g., about how to address crime) or capture more eyeballs than anything else.
Boudin only narrowly won election in the first place. That always creates the opportunity for a recall. Perhaps a progressive electorate decided what Boudin was trying to do was a bridge too far and executed a course correction. Whether you agree with it or not, the fact that progressives might have done so is a sign of strength, not weakness.
It’s rare for any Republican elected official to propose a course correction on anything. Except in private. And they’re generally quickly reversed (think Jan. 6, or what happens every time school children get slaughtered by madmen). In those rare exceptions where some Republican leader does propose one (think Liz Cheney), he or she instantly gets eaten alive by the Republican establishment.
Conservatism is fundamentally about making tomorrow look like yesterday. That doesn’t take much imagination (or even much intellectual effort). Trying to make things better is and always will be harder, because deciding what to pursue and how to pursue it are much more difficult than preserving the past.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.