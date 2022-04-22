Editor,

The residents of North Central San Mateo are moving forward following the city’s decision to install new bike lanes that requires the removal of existing on-street parking spaces. A group of neighbors have been meeting weekly to plan a neighborhood listening and planning session for this Saturday, April 23.

The afternoon meeting will offer opportunities for attendees to participate in activities designed to: get to know their neighbors; identify North Central’s strengths and what makes it a desirable residential neighborhood; share ongoing struggles/frustrations; identify opportunities for improvement; and provide City Council and city staff with a resident-generated, prioritized list of desired future improvements for North Central.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the St. James AME Zion Church, located at 825 Monte Diablo Ave. All are welcome — Spanish translation will be provided.

We hope to see you this Saturday!

Dianne Whitaker

San Mateo

The letter writer is a North Central resident.

