The lack of trust toward the San Mateo City Council is warranted as 61% of citizens in the North Central neighborhood were not listened to. Fewer than 40% of the neighborhood convinced the council that more than 214 parking spaces should be removed from Humboldt Street, and other streets are being red striped causing the loss of even more parking spaces — in an area already overpopulated with vehicles of every type.
The planners and the City Council have tried to convince residents of North Central that 214 cars can and will be absorbed into the neighborhood. We neighbors have been told that if there is a handicapped space in front of your home it will be removed on Humboldt Street and placed at the end of the block — which seemingly does not comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Removal of the spaces was an afterthought and was not in the original plan submitted to North Central citizens. The original plan was only to install a bike lane. The removal of parking spaces was introduced when the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition became involved. The city placed the needs of those with higher socioeconomic status above those who this parking space removal will actually affect. On Delaware Street, five blocks away, there is a shared bike lane. There is a bike lane of Norfolk Street, in the Shoreview area and no parking spaces have been removed. What makes the two neighborhoods different?
North Central residents are already beginning to experience more parking discomfort as there are now fewer spaces to place one’s trash bins. If the bins are not placed at the curb side early Sunday morning, cars will take the spaces before Monday morning pickup and/or drivers of those cars will place the bins on the sidewalk so the pickup crews cannot see the bins.
The council, except for two members, once again has treated North Central citizens as unimportant and unheard residents of San Mateo. Why bike riders will receive preference over taxpaying residents is a mystery.
North Central San Mateo has an armory and a courthouse, but that lets one realize how well citizens of this area are cared about and listened to. Now, many of us will no longer be able to park in front of our homes, as strangers pedal down one of the main arteries in our area, causing many residents to have to scramble to find a place to park near their own homes. Try doing that with a full bag of groceries and being more than 70 years old.
Is there a new policy in the city of San Mateo whereby citizens have to pay to have a public/community meeting at a recreation center? This happened to me when I approached the Martin Luther King Center to acquire a room informing North Central residents of the intricacies of the master bike plan.
We intend to stay vigilant because of the reprehensible disregard the City Council has shown North Central residents.
What else can three elected officials, a minority of neighbors, a bike coalition and city bureaucrats do to make North Central San Mateo unlivable?
Trina Pierce has lived in North Central San Mateo for more than 60 years. She attended St. Matthew’s school, Mercy High School in Burlingame and College of San Mateo. She raised her children in North Central. Her passion is to help seniors that are not as blessed as she is with health.
