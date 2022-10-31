The vast majority of bikers using our Belmont Waterdog Lake and Open Space are courteous, considerate and friendly towards hikers. I appreciate the pleasant “Hello!” and knowing how many more bikers to expect. And like drivers, responsible bikers slow down before blind curves for the safety of all.
The proposed institutionalization of bicycle bells caters to a minority of bikers who time and videotape their exploits racing down our trails, post the times and videos online, and encourage bikers throughout the region to come to Waterdog to beat their times.
• Bell ringing will ruin the peace and tranquility for all users and wildlife.
• Bell ringing by racers demanding “Get out my way! Get off the trail” reverses the long-standing Parks and Rec regulation of “Heels before Wheels” (bikers must yield to hikers) to become “Wheels over Heels” where hikers must yield to bikers.
• Bell ringing implicitly absolves this minority of thrill seekers of their responsibility for the safety of others. An elderly resident, too slow to jump of the trail, was recently yelled at by a biker: “I rang my bell! What’s wrong with you?”
• Bell ringing essentially engenders a pecking order favoring the minority of race bikers over other Waterdog users.
I will vote for Warren Lieberman for mayor because his opponent is pushing hard to promote for bells in Waterdog.
Responsible bikers don’t need bells.
