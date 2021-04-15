Editor,
Regarding the April 12 story, “Stormwater rate hike floated to voters,” the city of San Bruno has been sitting on the stormwater and sewer issues for years and have done nothing to put money aside to take care of the problems they now face.
Now they want to tax the property owners, more than triple what they currently pay, forever, to pay for their lack of foresight and poor management. There are many property owners who are retirees and/or on a fixed income, who can’t afford more taxes. San Bruno wants to spend $6.8 million to construct bicycle lanes on Huntington Avenue, that won’t be used by hardly anyone, but can’t afford to repair the sewer system that is used by everyone. What does the city plan to use the money awarded to San Bruno from the PG&E disaster? Oh yes, they plan to build another swimming pool and recreation center. Two more items that not every property owner will benefit from. What about the remainder of the PG&E money? What are they saving that for? Maybe they figure everyone will forget about it and divert it to something else that isn’t as important as the sewer and stormwater issues.
We urge everyone to vote no on the rate hike when they receive their ballot, which is supposed to be mailed to all property owners on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Make sure you vote against the proposed stormwater/sewer tax increase, or your taxes will be like the excessive utility bills.
Emil and Marlene Picchi
San Bruno
