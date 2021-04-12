San Bruno voters will have their chance to determine whether stormwater rates should be hiked to raise money for fixing an aging system which officials claim is draining city resources.
The San Bruno City Council unanimously agreed during a meeting Tuesday, April 5, to call a mail ballot election authorizing property owners to protest a proposal increasing stormwater rates by an average of 234%.
Noting the decision to seek raising rates is unfortunate, councilmembers said they are left with no other alternative fashion of generating the money needed to improve the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.
“I don’t want this. I don’t think any of the five of us want this. I don’t think staff wants this. I don’t think the city manager wants this,” Councilman Tom Hamilton said. “But it’s the reality of where we are. And I think we have to do this because this is how we are going to get San Bruno moving forward.”
Under the decision, ballots will be sent Saturday, May 1, to all of San Bruno’s property owners and a simple majority of the ballots returned supporting the new rate is required for the proposed fee to be established.
Officials advanced through a previous step that would have stopped the process if a majority of the city’s property owners filed a written opposition to the new proposed rate. The city only received 357 protests, far short of the 6,000 petitions needed to kill the proposal.
Under the proposal, the average bill rate would leap from $46 annually to $154, which would be paid on each property tax. The existing rate has been in place since 1994, and does not generate nearly enough money to sustain an antiquated network, officials said. If the proposed hike fails, the rate would remain at the existing level set in 1994.
The general fund has served as a financial backstop for repairing the system, according to City Manager Jovan Grogan, who has claimed nearly $2 million was pulled in the existing fiscal year from the operating fund to finances stormwater fixes.
Moreover, the city has about $30 million in a stormwater capital improvement plan that cannot be addressed by a fund that operates at a deficit, Grogan said. The system is estimated to be 120 years old, and recently has struggled to accommodate the increased demand brought with population growth.
The need for fixes are becoming more frequent, system breaks are occurring and safety as well as budget threats are becoming more severe, officials said.
While recognizing the need to raise the money to fix the system, Councilmember Linda Mason questioned whether officials could establish a sunset for the tax that would expire when the necessary improvements were completed.
“Without a sunset, the accountability factor is almost lost,” Mason said. “It is just a constant revenue stream.”
Mason’s colleagues maintained a different perspective on the issue, claiming that there will be a constant need for revenue because the system will always require maintenance.
“For me, this issue has been deferred for so long that the needs to fix and expand our system is so great that it is going to go on forever, pretty much,” Vice Mayor Marty Medina said.
Hamilton agreed, and said that a sunset could create serious issues in future years as well.
“What would happen in 30 years if there was a sunset in 30 years for this is that would reduce the fee all the way back to 1994, which is already woefully inadequate in 2021. It’s really going to be inadequate in 2051,” he said.
For her part, Mason said she only raised the proposal because she was concerned the support of some voters might hinge on whether the tax would eventually expire. Noting the opposition of her colleagues though, Mason ultimately deferred to residents on the fate of the proposal.
“We’ll let the voters decide,” she said.
