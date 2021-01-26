Editor,
During its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Belmont proposes to rehire former Finance Director Thomas Fil, who retired at the end of 2020. The purpose is “provide extra help to respond to and recover from the financial impacts caused by the COVID pandemic and to respond to and recover from a reduction of property tax revenue.” This would circumvent the normal 180-day restriction on rehiring, as authorized by the state for pandemic response and recovery.
In reality, general fund revenue for the last six months of calendar year 2020 increased 6.6% from the prior year, and property taxes increased 14.6%, as shown on page 4 of the Monthly Financial Report for December. So, there is no financial emergency from COVID-19 that justifies rehiring Fil. Plus, Fil already created a pandemic response plan that his successors could follow in his absence.
At the start of this pandemic, Fil estimated the cost to Belmont would be over $9 million. That was a gross exaggeration. If the next six months are similar to the last six months, Belmont will suffer little financial impact from the pandemic.
If Fil really wanted to help Belmont, he would have postponed his retirement until after the pandemic ended. Instead, he retired in the middle of the crisis and expects to cash in by double dipping on his salary. The most logical step the council could take to save money would be to not rehire Fil.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
