Editor,
I am writing to recommend Lisa Diaz Nash for San Mateo City Council. My hope is that in this particularly contentious and difficult election year, voters will do their homework and familiarize themselves with Lisa Diaz Nash, a standout among the three candidates who are running to fill the two open seats on San Mateo’s City Council.
Lisa Diaz Nash has a great deal to contribute to City Council. With her more than 30 years of professional marketing in the finance sector and, thereafter, with her eight years of service as the CEO of Blue Planet Network, an award-winning global water and sanitation nonprofit organization, she brings extraordinary leadership skills, both strategic and tactical. Lisa is approachable. She offers a “hands-on” problem-solving approach to every challenge, and takes a very pragmatic, down-to-earth path in resolving issues. She welcomes input from the community, listening to and learning from those around her. Her appetite for teamwork and inclusion brings together diverse groups within the community.
Lisa is very committed to serving the San Mateo community, as she has done, in various capacities over the last 30 years. She is currently the President of the San Mateo Library Board. When Lisa takes on a challenge, she commits her full energy to adopting and executing an appropriate resolution. Readers should check out her website at www.LisaForSanMateo.com and vote for Lisa Diaz Nash for San Mateo City Council.
Lucy W. Reckseit
San Mateo
