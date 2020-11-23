Editor,
This latest billion-dollar worldwide embarrassment known as the 2020 presidential election should be a wake-up call to the voters of our country that the one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship does not represent all the people of the United States. Sorry to say, but not everyone is a Democrat or Republican. Many of us are being taxed without representation when our candidates are not included in the debates.
We witnessed the results of this one-party system — people being shot in the streets, neighborhoods being burned down, citizen pitted against citizen — we need fresh ideas of a new way of thinking and a new way of governing where an all-inclusive form of government would be the solution.
It’s time for an all-inclusive parliamentary form of government where every political party that has ballot access, Green Party, Libertarian and Peace and Freedom, have representatives from their party representing them in their state, and all political campaigns are government-financed where billionaires, corporations and foreign governments cannot buy their way into our political system thus influencing the election.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
